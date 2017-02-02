Super League: Leeds Rhinos loan talented quartet to reborn Bradford Bulls

Reborn Bradford Bulls have secured the services of four up-and-coming Leeds Rhinos stars in time for the new Championship season.

Half back Jordan Lilley, hooker Sam Hallas, prop Josh Jordan-Roberts and Prop Mikolaj Oledzki have signed for Bulls on an initial one month's loan.

Sam Hallas made his Rhinos debut in May last year

Bulls start life as a new entity against Championship title favourite Hull KR on Sunday, with the Rhinos quartet in contention to feature.

Bulls co-owner Andrew Chalmers said: “We are really pleased to announce a close collaboration with Leeds Rhinos that has enabled us to bring in some players with Super League experience.

“I’d like to thank (Leeds Rhinos chief executive) Gary Hetherington for the help he has given us and we will look to continue to develop this relationship for the benefit of all the stakeholders.”

Rhinos have a dual registration agreement with fellow Championship club Featherstone Rovers which Hetherington confirmed remains unaltered.

“We are looking to support Bradford Bulls where we can, both through their rugby department and off the field as well,” Hetherington said.

“To that end, four players will be going on a month’s loan, initially, to bolster the Bradford Bulls first team squad.

“That is effective immediately.”

The decision to allow half-back Lilley to leave on loan will come as a surprise to Rhinos fans after an impressive first season at the club last year.

Lilley featured in 18 matches for Rhinos, scoring three tries and kicking 38 goals.

Hallas made his Rhinos debut as a substitute in the 40-8 thumping against Wigan Warriors in May, going on to make two more appearances.

Youngsters Oledzki and Jordan-Roberts have yet to make a Super League appearance in a Rhinos shirt.