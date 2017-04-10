Sin Bin TV: Easter Bank Holiday Super League preview

Check out the latest edition of The Sin Bin as the lads look ahead to round 8 and round 9 of Super League games.
Games discussed include Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Wildcats and Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos on Good Friday and the Bank Holiday Monday clashes between Leeds Rhinos and Widnes, St Helens v Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors.
The show is presented by Andy Hutchinson (@AndyHutchYPN) with YEP rugby league writer Peter Smith (@PeterSmithYEP).
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.