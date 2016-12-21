Signing of Matt Parcell delivers festive cheer for Leeds Rhinos

Leeds have signed Manly hooker Matt Parcell on a three-year deal as a replacement for James Segeyaro.

Earlier this month the Rhinos put a £250,000 valuation on Segeyaro and threatened legal action over his decision to renege on his two-year contract with the club to remain in Australia.

Segeyaro is still contracted to Leeds but they have moved to plug his inevitable departure by securing Parcell for an undisclosed fee.

“We are delighted to have signed Matt and look forward to welcoming him to the Rhinos,” said Leeds head coach Brian McDermott.

“He is a player we have been monitoring for a while and were keen to bring him here before his move to Manly.

“His natural abilities will certainly suit the style of play in Super League, however we are also conscious that it will take time for him to settle into this pivotal role in the team.

“He is a smart player with a great rugby league pedigree and I am sure he will be a big hit with the Rhinos fans.”

Parcell, who featured 15 times during the 2016 NRL season after joining Manly from Brisbane, will link up with Leeds in the new year ahead of the start of the Super League season in February.

“I’m excited to have signed a deal with Leeds Rhinos,” said the 24-year-old.

“After talking to (chief executive) Gary (Hetherington) and Brian I think the brand of football they want to play is really going to suit my game.

“Playing in England has always been something that I have wanted to do and I’m looking forward to the move.”