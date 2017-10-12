Rhinos Academy product Roche hoping to make giant strides

FORMER LEEDS RHINOS Academy player Colton Roche has signed for Huddersfield Giants on a two-year deal.

Twenty-four-year-old Roche, who has played internationally for Ireland, spent last season at Bradford Bulls and is delighted to join up with head coach Rick Stone at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Colton Roche.

He said: “I’m definitely excited. It’s a club that as soon as they gave me a call and asked me to join I jumped at the chance.

“Just being in the changing room and around the stadium, with all due to respect to the Championship clubs, this is a different world and I’m really looking forward to the professionalism at this club and to make myself a better player in every opportunity I get.

“I’d actually spoken to Adam O’Brien before the move and he had nothing to say but good things about the club and that made my decision a bit easier. It will be good to get behind some other experienced players and hopefully I’ll get some appearances under my belt.

“I just want to get in the side as early as possible and to be consistent all year to make sure I improve every game.”

Stone added: “He’s a young lad we feel deserves an opportunity in full-time Super League.

“He’s a forward that can operate in a number of roles and offer greater depth to our squad.

“And we’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses during our 2018 pre-season training.”