Leeds Rhinos: We will be ready for busy schedule says Ferres

ENGLAND back-row FORWARD Brett Ferres says Leeds Rhinos have positives to take and things to work on as they gear up for three games in eight days.

They play host to improving Warrington Wolves on Friday and then face Betfred Super League’s bottom two in successive matches with a bank holiday Monday trip to Widnes Vikings followed just four days later by a home clash with Leigh Centurions.

The fixture pile-up comes after Leeds suffered a 29-18 defeat to table-topping Castleford Tigers at the Dacia Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves off now and get ready for Friday,” Ferres stressed..

“We’re coming into another Easter-type weekend, which isn’t ideal, but I suppose that’s the way the fixtures go.

“Friday’s an exciting game – Warrington are finding a bit of form, but we had a good test on Sunday.

“We’ll take a lot of positives out of that, but there’s certainly areas we have to work on.”

Rhinos matched Tigers in the first half and the sides were deadlocked at the break.

But from 6-6, Tigers scored four tries and 22 unanswered points in a blistering 24- minute spell before Leeds finished strongly with two late touchdowns.

Ferres admitted if Rhinos are going to get back to winning ways this week they will need to be switched on straight after the interval.

“It was a bad time for us right after half-time,” he conceded.

“We were doing all right in the first half; we had a slow start, but we got ourselves back in the game and it was tight at half-time.

“But then some lapses in the first 10 minutes of the second half cost us. We clocked off a bit and then you’re fighting a battle with yourselves more than the opposition.

“It was pretty disappointing from us and we should have come through that first 10 minutes.”

Meanwhile, Ferres reckons his former club Castleford are deserved Super League leaders. He said: “They are going really well.

“There’s a reason why they are top of the league. They are playing some great stuff and backing it up defensively as well.”