Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors: Brett Delaney and Liam Sutcliffe in squad to face Wigan

LEEDS RHINOS will field a much different team tomorrow night to the one beaten 34-0 at Wigan Warriors two weeks ago.

Eleven players who did not play in the final round of the regular Betfred Super League season are included in Rhinos’ initial 19 for tomorrow’s Super-8s rematch.

Liam Sutcliffe.

Coach Brian McDermott will select from the team beaten by Hull in last Saturday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final, plus forward Brett Delaney and utility-player Liam Sutcliffe.

Delaney has missed eight games due to ligament damage in both knees, suffered against Warrington Wolves on May 26.

Sutcliffe, who was 18th man last weekend, is set to play for the first time since straining a hamstring against St Helens at the end of June.

Rob Burrow (shoulder) and Keith Galloway – who will not play again this season due to a ruptured Achilles – remain on Rhinos’ casualty list.

Wigan are without hooker Sam Powell who picked up a one-match ban for a dangerous contact offence in last Sunday’s Cup semi-final win over Salford Red Devils.

Joel Tomkins drops out due to a groin problem, but Liam Farrell could return after injury and Jack Wells, Liam Marshall and Josh Ganson are also in contention.

All 17 of the players who faced Rhinos 14 days ago are included in Wigan’s initial 19-man squad for tomorrow.

Leeds Rhinos: from Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, L Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Ferres, Mullally, Lilley.

Wigan Warriors: from S Tomkins, Gelling, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Leuluai, Nuuausala, McIlorum, Farrell, O’Loughlin, Bateman, Clubb, Tautai, Sutton, Isa, Wells, Ganson, Marshall, Davies.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).

Kick-off: Tonight, 8pm.