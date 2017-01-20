Search

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR: McGuire to return from injury

Danny McGuire.



SKIPPER DANNY McGuire will make his comeback from injury when Leeds Rhinos play host to Hull KR in Ryan Hall’s testimonial game tonight.

Coach Brian McDermott has named his strongest-available squad with only forwards Keith Galloway (Achilles), Stevie Ward (knee) and Brett Ferres (abductor muscle) missing due to injury.

Full-back Kieren Moss is set to make his first appearance for Rovers, six days after joining them from Bradford Bulls.

James Greenwood, who missed the 40-16 win over Hull two weeks ago, is also included, but Ben Cockayne, Graeme Horne and Jake Butler-Fleming are on the casualty list.

Leeds Rhinos: from Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Walters, Baldwinson, Lilley, Hallas.

Hull KR: from Abdull, Addy, Blair, Clark, Clarkson, Donaldson, Ellis, Greenwood, Heffernan, Hodgson, Lunt, Milton, Minns, Moran, Moss, Mulhern, Quinlan, Salter, Scruton, Shaw.

Referee: Jonathan Roberts (Leeds). Kick-off: Tonight, 8pm.