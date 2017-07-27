Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC: Stars return to Rhinos squad for Cup semi-final

Have your say

Up to 10 Leeds Rhinos players could return in Saturday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull at Doncaster.

Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad includes eight who were not risked in last Friday’s 34-0 defeat at Wigan Warriors, plus longer-term casualties Liam Sutcliffe (hamstring) and Brett Ferres (knee).

Kallum Watkins.

Joel Moon (Achilles) and Matt Parcell (neck) were named in last week’s 19, but did not play. Kallum Watkins (concussion and knee), Ryan Hall (concussion), Danny McGuire (hamstring), Adam Cuthbertson (knee), Stevie Ward (concussion) and Brad Singleton (calf) are all recalled to the initial squad.

Teenage forward Josh Jordan-Roberts retains his place after being a substitute last week, but Jack Walker, Alex Sutcliffe, Harry Newman, Jordan Baldwinson, Jack Ormondroyd, Cameron Smith, Mikolaj Oledzki and Harvey Whiteley all drop out.

Jordan-Roberts has been named in Leeds’ under-19s side to face Widnes Vikings at Stanningley on Thursday, alongside Alex Sutcliffe, Newman, Whiteley and Walker

Smith and Oledzki have rejoined Bradford Bulls on a month’s loan after being recalled by Rhinos to face Wigan.

First-choice players still on Leeds’ casualty list are Rob Burrow (shoulder), Keith Galloway (Achilles), and Brett Delaney (both knees).

The semi-final will be 35-year-old forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan’s 400th career game.

He has played 379 games for Leeds since 1999, to go with representative appearances for Great Britain (one in 2007), England (17, 2005-2006, 2008 and 2011-2013) and England ‘A’ (two in 2002).

Hull coach Lee Radford has named an unchanged 19.

He will select from the players who beat Huddersfield Giants last Friday, plus Albert Kelly and Masi Matongo.

Leeds Rhinos’ 19-man squad for Saturday is: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, L Sutcliffe, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Ferres, Mullally, Lilley, Jordan-Roberts.

Hull’s 19-man squad is: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Manu, Bowden, Fash, Matongo.