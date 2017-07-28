Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC: Hall & Co are determined to bounce back from last season’s Challenge Cup ‘disaster’

LEEDS RHINOS are bidding for a sixth appearance at Wembley in eight seasons, but winger Ryan Hall insists they have lost none of their desire.

Rhinos were runners-up in 2010, 2011 and 2012 and won the Challenge Cup in 2014 and 2015.

Last year was a disaster, with them being knocked out of the Cup in their opening tie and finishing ninth in Super League.

And Hall insisted bouncing back to win the Cup this term would be a special achievement.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s semi-final against Hull at Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster, Hall – man of the match at Wembley three years ago - said: “We’re seeing it as big deal.

“Hull are a very good side and we’re taking them very seriously. We want to get to Wembley like never before.

“A lot of people are saying because of last year we want to prove people wrong, but it’s because of the journey of last year – when we felt so bad about ourselves.

“It would be so good for this group if we achieved some sort of success, getting to Wembley and hopefully winning it. It’d be quite an achievement from where we were.”

Leeds are also keen to send departing duo Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow off on a high.

“They’ve been great servants to the club and both have said they want to finish by winning something with Rhinos,” Hall added.

“As players who have played alongside them for a fair bit of their careers, it’d be great to send them off like that like we did for Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai in 2015.”

Hull are a major stumbling block and Hall will be up against an on-song winger in Mahe Fonua.

“He has been playing really well,” Hall said. “Every time Hull seem to play well he’s a big part of it, but we’ve done our homework on him and we’ve played him plenty of times now.”

Hull are aiming to back up from last year’s Cup triumph, the first time they had won at Wembley.

“They’ll be hungry for it again,” Hall warned.

“But so are we. We won in 2014 and 2015 so we want to have that taste of success again.”