Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants: Seven players ready to return for the Rhinos

SEVEN LEEDS Rhinos players could return against Huddersfield Giants on Friday.

Coach Brian McDermott’s initial 19-man squad includes Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Matt Parcell, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Stevie Ward, Brett Delaney and Anthony Mullally, who all missed last Friday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup win over Doncaster.

Jordan Lilley - dropped after cup exploits. PIC: Steve Riding

Golding has been sidelined for two games due to a hamstring problem. Mullally suffered a rib injury in the Easter Monday win over Widnes Vikings and the others were rested.

Jordan Lilley, Josh Walters, Jack Ormondroyd, Jordan Baldwinson and Sam Hallas all drop out from the 17 on duty against Doncaster.

Liam Sutcliffe (concussion), Jimmy Keinhorst (hand) and Carl Ablett (knee) all remain on the casualty list and Brett Ferres will serve the fifth match of his six-game ban.

Teenagers Jack Walker and Mikolaj Oledzki both retain their place in the 19.

Danny Brough - available for the Giants after suspension. PIC: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Walker scored a debut hat-trick against Doncaster and Oledzki also touched down in his first Leeds appearance, but neither has played in Super League.

Giants boss Rick Stone will also make changes after his side’s disastrous Challenge Cup defeat by Kingstone Press Championship side Swinton Lions.

Danny Brough is available after suspension and Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Dale Ferguson, Paul Clough and Mikey Wood are all in contention, with Lee Gaskell, Izaac Farrell, Sam Rapira, Nathan Mason and Tyler Dickinson dropping out.

Rhinos’ 19-man squad is: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Joel Moon, Ryan Hall, Danny McGuire, Rob Burrow, Keith Galloway, Matt Parcell, Adam Cuthbertson, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Stevie Ward, Brett Delaney, Brad Singleton, Mitch Garbutt, Anthony Mullally, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jack Walker.

Giants’ 19-man squad is: Jake Mamo , Jermaine McGillvary, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Dale Ferguson, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Paul Clough, Dan Smith, Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh, Jared Simpson, Mikey Wood, Matthew English, Alex Mellor, Adam O’Brien.