Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants: Latest team news

BOTH TEAMS will be much-changed from contrasting Ladbrokes Challenge Cup performances last weekend when Leeds Rhinos play host to Huddersfield Giants tomorrow.

Rhinos coach Brian McDermott was able to rest Tom Briscoe, Matt Parcell, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Stevie Ward and Brett Delaney against Kingstone Press League One side Doncaster, as well as injured duo Ashton Golding (hamstring) and Anthony Mullally (ribs).

Matt Parcell.

All seven are back in contention, with Jordan Lilley, Josh Walters, Jack Ormondroyd, Jordan Baldwinson and Sam Hallas making way from the side which won 64-28 last Friday.

Giants boss Rick Stone also rested players against Championship visitors Swinton Lions four days ago and that backfired as his team were beaten 28-24.

Danny Brough is available after serving a one-game suspension and Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Dale Ferguson, Paul Clough and Mikey Wood are all in contention, with Lee Gaskell, Izaac Farrell, Sam Rapira, Nathan Mason and Tyler Dickinson dropping out.