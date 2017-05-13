Leeds Rhinos v Barrow Raiders: Rhinos can go all the way in Cup says Golding

LEEDS RHINOS “100 per cent” have what it takes to go all the way in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, fit-again full-back Ashton Golding reckons.

But Golding insists Rhinos must keep their eye on the ball when they take on part-timers Barrow Raiders in tomorrow’s sixth round tie at Headingley.

This year’s draw has been kind to the 2014 and 2015 winners, who were at home to another Kingstone Press League One club Doncaster in the previous round.

Golding said he totally believes Rhinos are good enough to lift the trophy again at Wembley in three months’ time, but warned they can’t afford to think too far ahead.

“If we win this we are in the quarter-finals,” he said.

“That’s always good, but we aren’t looking past this one – we are fully focused on the job at hand.”

Rhinos will be hot favourites to progress, but Barrow are top of League One, have won all their 13 competitive fixtures this year and Golding said Leeds’ preparations have been the same as for a Betfred Super League match.

“It’s the same process,” he stressed. “We have had a look at what they do, we’ll try and implement things to shut that down and then execute that agenda.

“I haven’t been involved in many [Cup runs], but I know the importance of it and the importance of momentum.

“Personally I want to win the Challenge Cup, so this game is as big as any. We don’t see it as an easy game. The beauty of the Cup is any team can win on any day.

“Shocks can happen and we don’t want to be on the end of one.

“Full respect and credit to Barrow, they have got this far for a reason.”

Golding returned in last Saturday’s 30-24 win at Catalans Dragons after a three-game layoff due to a hamstring problem.

He said: “It is always good to get back out there and to get behind the boys and start shouting at them – that’s always fun!

“The injury was frustrating because it wasn’t severe, but it meant I couldn’t play.

“I just want to be out there playing.

“It makes me happy and that’s what it’s about, being happy.

“I love playing, the boys are in a good run of form and playing off the back of them is great.”

Golding has been one of Leeds’ top performers this year, but reckons he is facing competition for his spot after teenager Jack Walker stepped in during his absence.

The 17-year-old scored a hat-trick on his debut in the Cup win over Doncaster and was also Leeds’ man of the match when they were beaten by Huddersfield Giants.

“He’s a great player, he has the world at his feet – literally,” Golding said.

“His footwork is second to none.

“He can create something out of nothing and I am a big admirer of his.

“Hopefully we can work together in the future to bring the best out of each other.”