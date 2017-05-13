Leeds Rhinos v Barrow Raiders: Coach Crarey relishing the chance to ‘have a crack’ at Leeds

HE ADMITS it will be a “miracle” if they win, but coach Paul Crarey says Barrow Raiders will “have a crack” at Leeds Rhinos in tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round tie.

“It is going to be a big day out for the fans and the players,” said Crarey, whose side are top of Kingstone Press League One and unbeaten this season.

“It is what we set our sights on at the beginning of the year.

“Financially it will be good for the club, it’ll keep us going until the end of the season and we want to go there and fly the flag for League One.

“I’ve had texts from other coaches in our competition saying go there and do the division proud.

“We want to put a bit of a show on. Doncaster scored 28 points [against Leeds in round five], but I’ve seen the team Brian McDermott has put out and it’s strong, especially off the bench.

“That shows respect to us. We want to give a good account of ourselves and we are looking forward to it.”

Raiders are backing-up from a win at Keighley Cougars on Wednesday night, when they suffered a series of injuries and Crarey added: “Our salary cap is £1.2m but we probably only spend £150,000.

“We are going to keep our feet on the ground. We want to go there and challenge them, but we are not stupid – we know if we win it will be a miracle, probably the biggest shock in rugby league history.

“It is going to be a good occasion, Leeds’ fans are great and so are ours. It should be a great day out and there is no pressure on us.”