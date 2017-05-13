Leeds Rhinos v Barrow Raiders: Academy ace Sutcliffe could make debut

ACADEMY CENTRE Alex Sutcliffe could make his Leeds Rhinos debut in tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tie at home to Barrow Raiders.

Rhinos are still without centres Jimmy Keinhorst (hand injury) and Kallum Watkins (rested after playing for England against Samoa in Australia last Saturday), along with centre/second-row Carl Ablett (knee) so Sutcliffe has been named in their initial 19-man squad for the first time. The 18-year-old was born in Wakefield and played his junior rugby for the Oulton community club.

Alex Sutcliffe.

Forward Brett Ferres is available after a six-game ban, winger Ryan Hall is set to return following England duty and prop Mitch Garbutt is in contention after paternity leave.

Prop Jordan Baldwinson could feature after being 18th man for last weekend’s win over Catalans Dragons.

Prop Anthony Mullally, who has been carrying a rib injury, drops out, along with half-back Jordan Lilley – an unused substitute last week – and front-rower Mikolaj Oledzki. They have both resumed loan spells with Bradford Bulls this week.

Wigan referee Liam Moore will be in charge of a Leeds game for the first time tomorrow.