Leeds Rhinos: Two games in three days for six full-timers

Six of Leeds Rhinos’ full-time squad are set to play twice in three days this weekend.

Jordan Baldwinson, Sam Hallas, Josh Jordan-Roberts, Jordan Lilley, Mikolaj Oledzki and Josh Walters have all been named in the squad for Sunday’s final pre-season game, at Doncaster.

They are also due to be among the substitutes when Rhinos visit Featherstone Rovers on Friday.

Other players could be drafted in for Sunday, if they get only limited game time at Big Fellas Stadium.

Baldwinson, 22, is the oldest player in Leeds’ 21-man squad for the trip to Kingstone Press League One Doncaster.

Leeds will give debuts to 18 year olds Ellis Nuttall and Dan Waite-Pullan, who joined them this week from Halifax Elite Rugby Academy and Bradford Bulls respectively.

The Rhinos team will be coached by academy boss Adrian Morley.

Leeds’ squad to face Doncaster is: Jordan Baldwinson, James Barraclough, Ben Brady, Reece Chapman-Smith, Spencer Darley, Sam Hallas, Kiedan Hartley, Josh Jordan-Roberts, Jordan Lilley, Loui McConnell, Muizz Mustapha, Harry Newman, Ellis Nuttall, Mikolaj Oledzki, Tom Schofield, Alex Sutcliffe, Owen Trout, Dan Waite-Pullen, Jack Walker, Josh Walters, Harvey Whiteley.