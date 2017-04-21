Leeds Rhinos: Top teens named in Rhinos’ ‘19’

TWO TEENAGERS could make their debut for Leeds Rhinos in tonight’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round tie at home to Doncaster.

With Ashton Golding (hamstring) still on the casualty list, 17-year-old former Oulton Raiders full-back Jack Walker has been named in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad. Prop Mikolaj Oledzki, 18, who has made a big impression for Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers in the Kingstone Press Championship this year, is also in contention. Brad Singleton is available after suspension and Jack Ormondroyd, Jordan Lilley and Sam Hallas could be called into the side. Matt Parcell, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Anthony Mullally and Stevie Ward drop out and Carl Ablett, Liam Sutcliffe, Jimmy Keinhorst and Brett Ferres remain on the sidelines. Doncaster are without suspended former Leeds prop Jamie Thackray. Fellow veteran forward Iafeta Paleaaesina has been left out, along with Russ Spiers. Makali Aizue, Brad England, Mark Castle, Jordan Howden, and Aaron Jones-Bishop are vying for a call-up. Tonight’s referee Chris Campbell’s father Dave was in charge the last time the clubs met, in November, 1994.