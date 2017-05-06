Leeds Rhinos team news: Mikilaj Oledski poised to make Super League debut against Catalans Dragons

Teenage prop Mikolaj Oledzki is set to make his Super League debut for Leeds Rhinos against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan today.

Oledzki, 18, has been named among the substitutes and will be the second Polish-born player to appear in Super League, after Grzegorz Kacała who played for Paris in 1996.

Ashton Golding and Liam Sutcliffe will return for Rhinos after injury. Golding replaces Jack Walker at full-back and Liam Sutcliffe comes into the centres.

With Ryan Hall and Kallum Watkins both having featured for England in today’s 30-10 win over Samoa in Sydney, Joel Moon will revert from stand-off to centre and Ash Handley moves from centre to a wing.

Rob Burrow will start alongside Danny McGuire in the halves. Brad Singleton and Stevie Ward are restored to the starting line-up in place of prop Anthony Mullally and second-row Brett Delaney, who drop to the bench.

Mitch Garbutt has not traveled to France, staying in England with his wife who gave birth to a son this week, so Jordan Lilley is called up among the substitutes.

Walker played for Rhinos under-19s in a 36-12 loss to Catalans in today’s curtain-raiser. Tyler Dupree and Harvey Whiteley were Rhinos’ try scorers, Tom Schofield converting both.

Catalans are without suspended half-back Luke Walsh so Lucas Albert comes in. Brayden Wiliame returns at centre in place of Krisnan Inu.