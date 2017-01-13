Leeds Rhinos: Rhinos pick a strong squad for Jepson Cup clash with Hunslet

ELEVEN PLAYERS from Leeds Rhinos’ full-time squad have been named in the side to face Hunslet Hawks in Sunday’s Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Cup tie.

Jimmy Keinhorst and Josh Walters – who were members of Leeds’ 2015 Grand Final-winning side – will start alongside Ash Handley, Liam Sutcliffe, Jordan Baldwinson, Sam Hallas, Josh Jordan-Roberts and off-season signings Cory Aston and Jack Ormondroyd.

Mikolaj Oledski and Jordan Lilley are among the substitutes.

The rest of the 19-man squad is made up of players from Rhinos academy ranks.

The team will be coached on the day by former Great Britain forward Adrian Morley, who has rejoined Leeds – where he began his playing career – as academy team boss.

Jordan-Roberts, who made one senior appearance last year, is the son of former Super League player Robert Roberts, who is on Hunslet’s coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Australian hooker Matt Parcell, signed from Manly Sea Eagles last month, was due to arrive in England today and is expected to be among the crowd at this Sunday’s city derby.

Leeds’ squad to face Hunslet is: Reece Chapman-Smith, Harry Boyes, Jimmy Keinhorst, Nathan Waring, Ash Handley, Liam Sutcliffe, Cory Aston, Jordan Baldwinson, Sam Hallas, Jack Ormondroyd, Josh Walters, Alex Sutcliffe, Josh Jordan-Roberts. Subs Mikolaj Oldeski, Jordan Lilley, Harvey Whitley, James Barraclough, Connor Sunderland, Tom Schofield.

Pick joins Toronto p39