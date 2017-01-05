Leeds Rhinos: Rhinos expect Parcell delivery early next week – Hetherington

AUSTRALIAN RECRUIT Matt Parcell is expected to arrive at Leeds Rhinos next week.

Leeds paid Manly Sea Eagles an undisclosed fee to sign the 24-year-old hooker on a three-year contract last month.

He has been training with Manly throughout the off-season and is set to make his first appearance for Rhinos in Ryan Hall’s testimonial game against Hull KR at Headingley on Friday, January 20.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said the full squad reported back yesterday after their Christmas break, with only Parcell yet to begin training.

“He should have his work permit within the next few days,” Hetherington said.

“Hopefully he will be on a plane and with us by the early part of next week, in time to make his debut against Hull KR the following week.”

Hetherington added: “Everything has been approved.

“The Christmas holidays delayed things, but everyone’s back at work now and the wheels are in motion.

“We are just waiting for the work permit to be processed and then he should be on the next plane.

“From the day of submission, which was the last working day before the holidays, it’s usually seven to 10 working days, so it should be soon.

“He’s looking forward to being here and we’re looking forward to having him. He will complete the squad. Apart from him, everyone’s back in now.”