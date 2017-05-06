Search

Leeds Rhinos player ratings: Golding, Ward and Jones-Buchanan star in memorable comeback against Catalans Dragons

Leeds Rhinos beat Catalans Dragons 30-24 after a late fightback

Leeds Rhinos beat Catalans Dragons 30-24 after a late fightback

0
Have your say

Leeds Rhinos produced a stunning late comeback to take victory on their long trip to Catalans Dragons.

But which players stood out? Rugby League writer Peter Smith gives each man a mark out of ten.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Ashton Golding 8

2 Tom Briscoe 6

14 Liam Sutcliffe 7

4 Joel Moon 7

22 Ash Handley 7

6 Danny McGuire 7

7 Rob Burrow 7

8 Keith Galloway 7

9 Matt Parcell 7

16 Brad Singleton 7

11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 8

13 Stevie Ward 8

10 Adam Cuthbertson 8

Subs

20 Anthony Mullally 6

15 Brett Delaney 7

25 Jordan Lilley Not used

28 Mikola Oledzki 5

Catalans Dragons

1 Tony Gigot 8;

18 Vincent Duport 6

21 Iain Thornley 7

4 Brayden Wiliame 7

5 Fouad Yaha 7

22 Lucas Albert 8

7 Richie Myler 8

8 Sam Moa 8

9 Paul Aiton 8

10 Remi Casty 8

11 Louis Anderson 7

15 Benjamin Garcia 7

13 Greg Bird 5

Subs

14 Julian Bousquet 8

16 Thomas Bosc 6

19 Mickael Simon 6

25 Thibaud Margalet 5

Referee: Jack Smith (Warrington) 5

Attendance: 8,759

Danny McGuire scored the winning try late into the game

Catalans Dragons 24 Leeds Rhinos 30: Danny McGuire finishes off brilliant Rhinos fightback