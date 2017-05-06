Leeds Rhinos player ratings: Golding, Ward and Jones-Buchanan star in memorable comeback against Catalans Dragons

Leeds Rhinos produced a stunning late comeback to take victory on their long trip to Catalans Dragons.
But which players stood out? Rugby League writer Peter Smith gives each man a mark out of ten.
Leeds Rhinos
1 Ashton Golding 8
2 Tom Briscoe 6
14 Liam Sutcliffe 7
4 Joel Moon 7
22 Ash Handley 7
6 Danny McGuire 7
7 Rob Burrow 7
8 Keith Galloway 7
9 Matt Parcell 7
16 Brad Singleton 7
11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 8
13 Stevie Ward 8
10 Adam Cuthbertson 8
Subs
20 Anthony Mullally 6
15 Brett Delaney 7
25 Jordan Lilley Not used
28 Mikola Oledzki 5
Catalans Dragons
1 Tony Gigot 8;
18 Vincent Duport 6
21 Iain Thornley 7
4 Brayden Wiliame 7
5 Fouad Yaha 7
22 Lucas Albert 8
7 Richie Myler 8
8 Sam Moa 8
9 Paul Aiton 8
10 Remi Casty 8
11 Louis Anderson 7
15 Benjamin Garcia 7
13 Greg Bird 5
Subs
14 Julian Bousquet 8
16 Thomas Bosc 6
19 Mickael Simon 6
25 Thibaud Margalet 5
Referee: Jack Smith (Warrington) 5
Attendance: 8,759