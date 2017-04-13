Leeds Rhinos: Parcell is excited by Easter’s challenges

AUSSIE HOOKER Matt Parcell admits three games in a week is a challenge, but says it’s better than training.

Rhinos are away to Hull tomorrow, take on Widnes Vikings at Headingley on Easter Monday and have home advantage in a Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth-round tie against Doncaster four days later.

Rob Burrow.

“It’s going to be an experience,” said Parcell who is preparing for his first Easter in the English game.

“I am looking forward to it.

“I’ll see how I feel next Tuesday, but I am looking forward to playing two games [over the holiday period].

“You would rather play than train.

Brian McDermott.

“It is going to be tough because it’s a really big game on Friday night and having to back up on Monday is a challenge, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Parcell started at hooker in Leeds’ opening eight matches of the Betfred Super League season, but was among the substitutes last week when they lost 25-14 at Warrington Wolves.

He came on in the first half to replace Rob Burrow , but scored one of Rhinos’ two tries after the break.

“Mac [coach Brian McDermott] thought it was going to be a bit of a fiery start so I would come on when everyone was a bit tired and play the rest of the game out,” he said.

“As it went it was a bit stop-start in the first 20 minutes so it didn’t go exactly how we wanted it to, but it was just mixing it up.”

Leeds have slipped a place to third in the table, but Parcell insisted they can go into Easter in confident mood despite the loss last week.

That ended a four-game winning run, but he said: “It was disappointing, but there’s still a lot of positives we can take out of it.

“They had a lot of field position and a lot of possession and we defended a lot of that game, so to be within 11 points was a good effort in the end.

“It was one of those games when we didn’t get a lot of ball in the first half; you wait for it to turn around and it never really did.

“At the start of the second half we didn’t touch the ball for 10 minutes.

“It’s tough, but I think, at this part of the season, our defence is pretty good.”

Rhinos hit back from 18-4 down to trail only 18-14 before a late converted try and drop goal sealed the points for Warrington.

Parcell reckons the rally after half-time was another positive ahead of tomorrow’s game. He said: “At 18-14 we were right in the contest. If a couple of things had gone our way, a bounce of the ball maybe, we could have put another try on, but that’s the way it goes.

“Coming off the back of four wins and that performance we can’t be too down. The crowd at Warrington were very vocal and they needed the win.

“They were very good, but we took a lot of positives out of it and we can go into a big game against Hull now and be confident.”