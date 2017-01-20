Leeds Rhinos: Off-season signing Parcell excited by debut in ‘cool’ testimonial tie

AUSTRALIAN RECRUIT Matt Parcell says making his Leeds Rhinos debut in Ryan Hall’s benefit game is “cool”.

The former Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles hooker arrived in Leeds a week ago and will get a first chance to show what he can do when Hull KR visit Headingley tonight.

“Ryan has been a great player and it’s pretty cool to come over here and the first game I am going to play is in his testimonial,” Parcell said. “It is really exciting.”

Only five players have scored more than Hall’s 207 tries for Leeds and he is a five-time Grand Final winner.

But coach Brian McDermott believes there is more to come from the 29-year-old wing powerhouse.

“He has a few years left yet,” said the team boss. “He has been a fantastic player and he has got the ability to get the ball down when not many others could.

“Since they took the corner post out of the equation – so wingers can fly to the corner post and score tries – we’ve seen some very athletic tries. Ryan was doing that six or seven years ago. He wasn’t so much jumping out of the field to put the ball down, he was jumping over the top of people and running through them – some miraculous, athletic, strong tries.

“The level of competition in Super League gets stronger every year and I suppose he gets less opportunity to do that now, but he’s still got it.

“He is becoming one of the senior fellas in the group, he’s very experienced and he’ll be one of the senior dudes in our team for years to come.”