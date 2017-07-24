Leeds Rhinos Nostalgia: Goal machine Sinfield breaks record as Leeds dump Hull FC out of Cup in 2011

SOME RECORDS look destined never to be broken.

Lewis Jones’ mark of 1,244 goals for Leeds – set between 1952 and 1964 – seemed to be one of those.

But then Kevin Sinfield came along and six years ago today he eclipsed Jones’ place in the Leeds club’s history.

Sinfield set a new record in a Challenge Cup quarter-final at Hull on July 24, 2011 – a week after Leeds had beaten the same opposition 20-0 in Super League.

The Cup clash seemed to be heading for a different outcome when Hull opened a convincing 16-6 half-time lead, but Rhinos staged a stunning second-half comeback to win 38-22.

Sinfield went into the tie two short of Jones’ tally of 1,244 goals for Leeds. He landed seven successful kicks from eight attempts to finish the afternoon with 1,249.

Hull were the better team in the opening 40 minutes, but Rhinos turned the game on its head by scoring 18 unanswered points in the first 14 minutes of the second half.

Super sub Ali Lauitiiti began the fightback and then Brett Delaney crossed. Sinfield missed that kick, but then landed a penalty to move ahead of Jones.

Carl Ablett was the next try scorer, but Hull threatened a revival of their own when Joe Westerman touched down and Danny Tickle kicked his third goal.

But, crucially, Ablett’s second try calmed Leeds’ nerves and Ben Jones-Bishop rounded off a fine win with a try in the final minute.

Earlier, Hull began the scoring on 16 minutes through Sam Obst and then Jordan Turner went over twice either side of Jones-Bishop’s opener for Leeds.

Typically, Sinfield was more thrilled about winning the game than setting a new record.

He said: “I knew the third goal was going to be the one and when I missed [with his third attempt] I thought it might be one of those things that takes a while.

“To be mentioned in the same breath as Lewis Jones is a great honour. What he achieved in the game is legendary and to beat one of his records is something I am very proud of, but for me it was about getting the win first and foremost.”

****

MATCH STATS

Hull FC 22 (Tries: Turner 2, Obst, Westerman. Goals: Tickle 3)

Leeds Rhinos 38 (Tries: Jones-Bishop 2, Ablett 2, Lauitiiti, Delaney. Goals: Sinfield 7)

July 24, 2011, Challenge Cup quarter-final

Hull: Phelps, Whiting, Turner, Yeaman, Briscoe, Horne, Obst, O’Malley, Houghton, Moa, Manu, Tickle, Westerman. Subs: Sharp, Radford, Lauaki, Dowes.

Leeds Rhinos: Webb, Jones-Bishop, Delaney, Ablett, Hall, Sinfield, McGuire, Bailey, Buderus, Peacock, Jones-Buchanan, Hauraki, Clarkson. Subs: Burrow, Leuluai, Lauitiiti, Kirke.

Referee: Steve Ganson.

Attendance: 9,496.