Leeds Rhinos: Morley adds to ‘talented squad’ with double boost

Leeds Rhinos have bolstered their academy squad with two new signings.

Back-rower Dan Waite-Pullan, 18, has signed on a two-year contract from Bradford Bulls, and Ellis Nuttall, also 18, has joined the club from Halifax ERA Rugby Academy.

Both players are set to make their first appearance in blue and amber on Sunday against Doncaster.

Leeds-born Waite-Pullan was a Rhinos season-ticket holder and joined Bradford in 2015 from Leeds community club Stanningley and was a regular for the Bulls Academy.

Nuttall can play in the front or back row and was highly recommended by his Halifax coaches Gareth and Lee Greenwood.

A former King Cross junior, he has signed a 12-month contract with the Rhinos. He joined Halifax ERA in September 2015 and was named captain at the start of this season.

“It’s pleasing to be able to strengthen our squad with two quality signings,” said academy head coach Adrian Morley.

“We have a talented squad and are in good shape headlining into the new season.”