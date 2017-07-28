Leeds Rhinos’ longest-serving player Jamie Jones-Buchanan set for 400th career appearance

LEEDS RHINOS’ longest-serving player, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, will play his 400th career game in tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull.

The 35-year-old made his debut in a 22-8 home win over Wakefield Trinity Wildcats on May 7, 1999 – six days after Leeds had beaten London Broncos at Wembley in the Challenge Cup final.

Club-mates playing for England in the noughties: Jamie Jones Buchanan , Richard Mathers and Mark Calderwood. PIC: Steve Riding

He has played 379 times for Leeds, plus once for Great Britain in 2007, 17 for England (2005-2006, 2008 and 2011-2013) and two with England ‘A’ in 2002. Rhinos’ side for the semi-final, in front of a sold-out crowd at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium, could include up to 10 players who missed last Friday’s 34-0 defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Joel Moon (Achilles), Matt Parcell (neck), Kallum Watkins (concussion and knee), Ryan Hall (concussion), Danny McGuire (hamstring), Adam Cuthbertson (knee), Stevie Ward (concussion) and Brad Singleton (calf) are all set to feature and longer-term casualties Liam Sutcliffe (hamstring) and Brett Ferres (knee) are also in contention. Jack Walker, Alex Sutcliffe, Harry Newman, Jordan Baldwinson, Jack Ormondroyd, Cameron Smith, Mikolaj Oledzki and Harvey Whiteley all drop out.

Hull coach Lee Radford will select from the players who beat Huddersfield last Friday, plus Albert Kelly and Masi Matongo.