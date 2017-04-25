Leeds Rhinos: Leeds prop Singleton looking forward to facing hometown club in Challenge Cup

LEEDS RHINOS prop-forward Brad Singleton is “buzzing” at the prospect of facing his hometown club Barrow Raiders in the sixth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

The visit of the Kingstone Press League One part-timers is a golden opportunity for Rhinos to reach the quarter-finals and Singleton is already relishing the tie.

“I was watching it with one of my mates from Barrow and my partner’s also from Barrow,” said the 24-year-old who joined Rhinos from amateur club Barrow Island.

“We were having a joke, ‘imagine if it’s Barrow’ and then it got drawn out.

“I am quite excited for it, it will be a good day out for the town and they are not to be under-estimated.

“They are unbeaten and we will have to prepare like we do for any other team. I think there will be some dangers in there.

“I have waited seven years for this draw, I am buzzing about it and I know the town will be.”

The tie could be staged at Headingley on Friday, May 12 – a day after the 60th anniversary of Leeds’ 9-7 win over Barrow in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Survivors from both 1957 teams have already arranged a reunion that weekend, with Leeds’ final-winning captain Keith McLellan due to visit from his home in Australia.

It will be Leeds’ first meeting with Barrow since a 58-14 Challenge Cup win at Headingley in January, 1993.

Castleford Tigers will play host to St Helens in the tie of the round and there will be a derby at Dewsbury Rams where dual-registration partner club Wakefield Trinity are the visitors. Trinity are considering ground-sharing with Dewsbury next season.

Featherstone Rovers – celebrating 50 years since their first Wembley victory – will fancy their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals after being drawn at home to Championship rivals Halifax.Ties are to be played on the weekend of May 13/14 and the draw was conducted by Rhinos legend Keith Senior and ex-St Helens star Chris Joynt.

The full draw is: Leeds Rhinos v Barrow Raiders, Salford Red Devils v Hull KR, Castleford Tigers v St Helens, Featherstone Rovers, v Halifax, Hull v Catalans Dragons, Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity, Swinton Lions v Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings.