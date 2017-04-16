Leeds Rhinos: Key points from Leeds’ biggest-ever win at Hull

LEEDS RHINOS’ 52-24 success on Good Friday was their biggest-ever score away to Hull.

Here are five talking points ahead of today’s home showdown with Widnes Vikings.

Joel Moon

1: Coach Brian McDermott has named an unchanged squad to face Widnes, but Ashton Golding (hamstring) and Liam Sutcliffe (concussion) are in major doubt.

With Carl Ablett and Jimmy Keinhorst already sidelined – and options to reshuffle in the outside-back limited by Ash Handley’s injury – Leeds are struggling for a full-back and centre.

Joel Moon could move back into one of the centre spots, but that would be a shame because of how well he has been going in the halves. Young academy full-back Jack Walker is on stand-by.

2: Anthony Mullally has been a revelation. His first season at Leeds, last year, was hampered by injury and the team’s poor form and he never really got an opportunity to show what he can do, but he has taken his chance this term and is improving week on week. He’s big, quick and skilful and Hull struggled to hold him. If he can maintain his development he could turn out to be an inspired recruit.

James Child

3: James Child was a controversial appointment as referee at Hull after the events of the week before at Warrington.

He has placed Rhinos on a team warning in each of the last three of their games he’s been in charge of and sin-binned six players – half of them Leeds men. The three yellow cards and 22 penalties on Friday did not reflect a hard game played with no real niggle.

4: Polish-born prop Mikolaj Oledzki is likely to make his Rhinos debut at some stage this week.

The 18-year-old has been smashing much older men for fun for Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers and is a hugely exciting prospect.

5: Rhinos can’t afford to take Widnes lightly. Vikings have won their last three games against Leeds, who have already lost to a bottom of the table team this month, but if Rhinos can play anything like they did on Friday they will complete an Easter double and will be looking in good shape for a top-four finish at the end of the regular rounds.