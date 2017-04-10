Leeds Rhinos: Keinhorst set to avoid suspension but Wolves back-rower Westwood faces 3-5-match ban

Leeds Rhinos centre Jimmy Keinhorst is set to avoid a ban, despite being charged with ‘dangerous contact’ in last Friday’s defeat at Warrington Wolves.

The grade A charge carries a maximum suspension of one game, but Keinhorst is eligible to submit an early guilty plea which would lead to no further action.

The German international was charged after the Rugby Football League’s match review panel studied a tackle on Warrington’s Daryl Clark in the seventh minute of Rhinos’ 25-14 defeat.

Warrington’s Ben Westwood faces a grade D charge of striking Rhinos’ Liam Sutcliffe in the first minute of the game.

He was sin-binned by referee James Child, but Sutcliffe suffered concussion and was unable to continue.

The match review panel report accuses Westwood of “reckless” striking with his hand, arm or shoulder.

If found guilty at Tuesday’s disciplinary hearing he could be suspended for three to five matches.

The maximum punishment is one game less than bans currently being served by Rhinos’ Brad Singleton and Brett Ferres.

The review panel decided not to charge Warrington’s Ashton Sims, who was placed on report for allegedly stamping on Leeds’ Adam Cuthbertson just five minutes after Westwood’s yellow card.

The panel’s report states: “As player walking past opponent player nudges opponent with shin area. Player does not kick out or stamp opponent. Unnecessary actions. Worthy of on field penalty.”