Leeds Rhinos: Keinhorst can face Hull on Good Friday but Westwood hit by four-match ban

Leeds Rhinos centre Jimmy Keinhorst will be available for Friday’s game at Hull, despite a disciplinary rap.

Keinhorst avoided a ban after submitting an early guilty plea to a charge of making grade A dangerous contact with Daryl Clark in last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Paul Sykes

Warrington’s Ben Westwood admitted grade A striking on Rhinos’ Liam Sutcliffe and was banned for four games.

The veteran forward was sin-binned during the match following the first minute challenge which left Sutcliffe with concussion and unable to continue.

Dewsbury Rams’ Gareth Potts received a one-match ban after an early guilty plea to committing a grade B shoulder charge against Featherstone Rovers.

Former Leeds winger Luke Briscoe, who now plays for Featherstone Rovers, found guilty of a Grade E dangerous throw and was banned for five games and fined £100.

Luke Briscoe

Dewsbury Rams’ ex-Bradford and Wakefield player Paul Sykes had pleaded not guilty to a Grade A charge of disputing the decision of match official. But he was found guilty and the panel upgraded to the offence to a Grade B one, with a two-match ban and £100 fine.

Featherstone’s Richard Moore pleaded guilty to Grade C charge of using foul and abusive language to a match official and the panel downgraded to the offence to Grade B with a one-match ban and a £100 fine.