Leeds Rhinos: Job isn’t finished yet cautions pack leader

SECOND IN the table at the start of April, with six wins from eight matches, is a better situation than most pundits predicted for Leeds Rhinos, but Aussie forward Adam Cuthbertson insists they aren’t getting carried away by their recent form.

Last Friday’s win over Wigan Warriors was Leeds’ fourth successive victory, but Cuthbertson stressed: “We will stay composed, we can’t get too ahead of ourselves.”

Rhinos have played a game more than most of their rivals and Cuthbertson knows there is still a long way to go.

“It is only the beginning of the year really, we’ve got to go round and play everyone again at some point,” he said. “But it is good to get these wins while we can and get a good start to the season. That’s how you get a bit of momentum and the wins at the beginning obviously help going into the back end.

“It is great for now, but we have got to keep our feet on the ground, keep working hard and keep doing the same back-to-back, week-to-week.”

The defeat of Super League and World Club champions Wigan suggested Rhinos can compete with the top sides again.

It was their first win over a team from 2016’s top-four since they beat Hull and Wigan in successive games last July.

Cuthbertson felt it was a big two points for Leeds, despite Wigan’s injury woes.

He said: “They won the comp’ last year off pure determination.

“They were thrown in the deep end a lot with their depth with injuries etcetera. It is good to come out and play a team like that and get a good win because they just keep coming.

“They keep coming all day, it doesn’t matter who they throw in there, they are just a tough, fit rugby league team.

“That made it all the better a victory. You have got to show some nerve to beat them and you’ve definitely got to turn up and play well defensively.

“We did it a bit hard at some points, but we just kept turning up set after set. That’s what got us the win.”

Rhinos travel to bottom-of-the-table Warrington Wolves on Friday.

Warrington have yet to win, but got their first point with a draw against Hull last weekend.

Cuthbertson predicted: “They will be dangerous because they will turn it around at some point.

“They are too good a team not to. We know the challenge at Warrington.

“It is never easy going there, obviously, and you look at the team on their sheet and it’s a great team.

“It’s the same team that has got that ability to knock off the Brisbane Broncos and got to the Challenge Cup final and Super League final last year.

“We will have to go again this week and play well, but we don’t want to change too much. We want to get a lot better at what we are doing right.

“That’s the challenge for us, we have to continue to believe in the process we are going through and make sure we get better week to week.”