Leeds Rhinos: I will bounce back from poor show – Briscoe

WINGER TOM Briscoe says both he and Leeds Rhinos will come up with a positive reaction to Magic Weekend disappointment.

Briscoe was substituted in the first half of Rhinos’ 29-18 defeat by Castleford Tigers at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

Leeds Rhino's Kallum Watkins scores the opening try against Castleford during day two of the Betfred Super League Magic Weekend at St James' Park, Newcastle. PIC: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Afterwards coach Brian McDermott backed the former Hull man as a “good player” who has been “good value” for Rhinos this year, but confirmed the substitution was in response to a series of errors.

Briscoe admitted he was “massively disappointed” at the setback, but insisted he will keep his chin up.

Rhinos are facing a spell of three games in eight days, with home Friday night fixtures against Warrington Wolves and Leigh Centurions separated by a bank holiday Monday trip to Widnes Vikings.

With matches coming thick and fast they will need all hands on deck and Briscoe stressed: “I will get back in training this week and do my best.

Castleford Tigers' Greg Eden dives in for a try against Leeds during day two of the Betfred Super League Magic Weekend at St James' Park, Newcastle. PIC: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

“Everybody has them [setbacks]. It’s just one of those things – I’ll have to look at the video this week and go from there.”

From a team perspective, Leeds’ fifth defeat of the year– and second by Castleford – left them hanging on to fourth spot in Betfred Super League, four points behind the leaders and two clear of fifth-placed Wakefield Trinity.

But Briscoe reckons Rhinos – who hit back from 6-0 down to go in at the break all square – played well for most of the match.

“It was just 10-15 minutes of the second half that cost us the game,” he reflected. “They scored a couple of tries and them being the good team they are, it is hard to get that back.

“We knew we needed to put in an 80-minute performance. I thought in the first half we played well and it was close, but we needed to come out in the second half and be better.”

It was a major improvement on Rhinos’ previous effort against Tigers, in March, when they were crushed 66-10. Briscoe reckons they have been on an upward curve since then.

“Looking at that game and the performances since and before, it was a blip and I think everyone had an off-day that game,” he said.

“We’ve put that to bed and the performance the other day showed we had no hangover against Castleford or anything.

“That showed in the first half. We were in the game and after that 10-15 minute period we got back into it and scored some good tries, but we’d just left ourselves too much to do.”

Rhinos have followed every defeat so far this season with a win and Briscoe added: “That’s one thing you need to do if you’re going to be challenging at the top.

“You can’t have consecutive losses mounting up, you need to keep ticking off the points.

“At the minute Castleford are doing that. We’ve been able to bounce back from losses so this week we’ll review what went wrong in that 10-15 minute period and how the game got away from us and fix that up going into what will be a tough period of games.”