Leeds Rhinos: Golding and Keinhorst to play international games this weekend

Leeds Rhinos duo Ashton Golding and Jimmy Keinhorst have put their off-season break on hold to play international games this weekend.

Golding has been named in the Jamaica squad to take on France in Perpignan on Friday and Keinhorst is set to feature for Germany against Wales Dragonhearts at Glamorgan Wanderers, Cardiff, the following afternoon.

Golding was 18th man for Rhinos at last weekend’s Super League Grand Final win over Castleford Tigers, warming-up before the game, but not featuring in the side.

Jamaica’s team manager is former Dewsbury Rams coach Glenn Morrison.

Their squad also includes Dewsbury’s Alex Brown, Daniel Thomas and Jode Sheriffe, Jamel Goodall of Castleford and Doncaster’s Leeds-born former Milford Marlins player Aaron Jones-Bishop.

Keinhorst is set to play for Germany for the first time in four years.

He is joined in their squad by his brother Nick, of Leeds Akkies and former Leeds player Ben White, of Swinton Lions.

The Dragonhearts’ squad is made up of players from the Welsh domestic competition.