Leeds Rhinos: Garbutt to miss clash at Catalans Dragons

Leeds Rhinos will be without Aussie prop Mitch Garbutt when they fly to the south of France tomorrow.

Garbutt has been granted leave to miss Saturday’s Betfred Super League clash with Catalans Dragons after his wife gave birth to a baby boy yesterday.

Rhinos will also be missing winger Ryan Hall and centre Kallum Watkins who have been named in England’s side to face Samoa in Sydney on Saturday.

But Liam Sutcliffe (concussion) and full-back Ashton Golding (hamstring) have been named in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad after sitting out the last three games.

Boss Brian McDermott could bring Sutcliffe and Joel Moon, who has been playing at stand-off, into the centres and move Ash Handley into the vacant wing slot.

Half-back Jordan Lilley, who has featured just twice for Rhinos this season, is in the initial 19-man squad and props Jack Ormondroyd and Mikolaj Oledzki are also included after playing on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers last week.

Catalans scrum-half Luke Walsh has been banned for one game and drops out from their side which lost at Wakefield Trinity last week.

Krisnan Inu also out, but Brayden Wiliame is available after injury and Louis Anderson, Lucas Albert and Lambert Belmas are in contention for a call-up.

Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad is: Golding, Briscoe, Moon, McGuire, Burrow, Galloway, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ward, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Mullally, Handley, Ormondroyd, Lilley, Oledzki, Walker.

Catalans ‘ squad is: Gigot, Wiliame, Yaha, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Bosc, Duport, Simon, Thornley, Albert, Margalet, Belmas, Perez.