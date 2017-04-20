Leeds Rhinos: Galloway pleased to get back in the groove

FORMER TEST prop Keith Galloway is determined to make up for lost time.

The Leeds Rhinos forward made his return from an Achilles injury, suffered last September, in the Good Friday win at Hull and backed up against Widnes Vikings three days later.

For most players the Easter fixture pile-up is one of the toughest times of the season, but Galloway – who joined Rhinos from Wests Tigers ahead of the 2016 campaign – is happy for fixtures to come thick and fast.

“I am going to try and play as many games as I can,” Galloway said of his hopes for the rest of the season.

“I will play every game I can if my body’s right. I want to get more game time under my belt.”

After missing Rhinos’ opening nine Betfred Super League fixtures, Galloway is happy to be back in contention for more important matches towards the middle and end of the regular season.

“It is such a long injury, but I guess if there is any time to do it I probably did it at the right time,” he said. “I did it right at the end of the year so I missed as few games as possible.

“I am just trying to make up lost ground now and I’m going to try and play as good as I can for the rest of the year.”

Galloway was a substitute at Hull before taking a place in the starting front-row for the visit of Widnes. He said: “It is really good to be back. It has been a long time coming and then I’ve had two games in quick succession. It is good to come through unscathed and it will give me a lot of confidence for the rest of the year.”

Galloway got more time on the field than he expected in the first two legs of his comeback.

“I played 50 minutes on Friday and my body pulled up all right,” he reported. “So I put my hand up again for Monday. It will have done my conditioning a fair bit of good to get some game time under my belt.”

Galloway said he has had no problems with his damaged Achilles in his two games so far.

“It is feeling good,” he confirmed. I did a lot of stuff before I went out and played, testing it at training, but I guess you never know until you play a game and you’re in a game situation.

“I have had two games in four days and it has pulled up all right.”

Galloway, who made five appearances for Australia in 2011, has returned to a team playing well and with confidence.

“It is opposite to last year,” he said. “We seem to be winning most of our games and out on the field it is a lot more enjoyable. The passes are sticking. Last year we couldn’t do many things right, so it’s a nice change. It is always a better feeling when you are winning. It wasn’t that we weren’t trying last year, it just wasn’t working.

“This year we are going well. There’s still a long way to go in the season, but I think we’ve put ourselves in a good position and if we can keep going well we’ll be there at the business end of the year.”

Galloway has been named in Rhinos’ initial 19- man squad for tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup visit of Doncaster.

Matt Parcell, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Anthony Mullally and Stevie Ward drop out from Monday’s team, but Jack Ormondroyd, Jordan Lilley, Sam Hallas, Mikolaj Oledzki, Brad Singleton and Jack Walker could all feature.