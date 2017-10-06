Leeds Rhinos forward Stevie Ward cleared to play in Grand Final

Leeds Rhinos forward Stevie Ward has been cleared to play in tomorrow’s Betfred Super League Grand Final against Castleford Tigers – just eight days after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

Rhinos have issued a statement saying Ward passed a fitness test this morning.

Stevie Ward scores the Rhinos opening try against Hull in the Super League semi-final.

The 23-year-old spent last Friday night in hospital after being injured late in Rhinos’ semi-final win over Hull FC.

He went into theatre on Saturday morning to have the shoulder reset.

He has seen specialists this week and passed a fitness test at final training on Friday morning.

Ward said: “I am delighted to be involved tomorrow night.

“There was a dark few hours a week ago as I thought my season was over, but I would like to say a massive thank you to the nurses, doctors and specialists who helped me.

“Our physio team at the Rhinos – Andy Barker and Ben Harper – have been brilliant with me this week to make sure I am ready for a game as intense as a Grand Final.

“As a team we are determined to make the most of the opportunity in front of us and produce our best performance of the season tomorrow night against a very good Castleford side.”

Rhinos coach Brian McDermott added: “We are all aware of the highs and lows Stevie has faced during his career and each has made him into the character he is today.

“He has remained positive since last week and, having seen specialists, he has been cleared to play.

“Stevie has had to pass every test we have put in front of him, which he has done, because he would not want to put the team at risk just so he could be at a Grand Final.

“He wants to play an integral part in the game for us.”