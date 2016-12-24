Leeds Rhinos: Festive line-up offers ‘a glimpse into the future’

BOXING DAY will be a “glimpse into the future” of Leeds Rhinos, according to chief executive Gary Hetherington.

Rhinos are approaching a changing of the guard following more than a decade of success.

And Hetherington reckons Monday’s Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge – against Wakefield Trinity – will be an indication of how Rhinos might line up in a few years’ time.

“It is a bit of a glimpse into the future, with no Danny McGuire, Rob Burrow and Jamie Jones-Buchanan,” Hetherington observed.

“We’ve got Liam Sutcliffe playing at stand-off, Jordan Lilley and Cory Aston are in there as well and Ashton Golding and Ash Handley at the back.

“It’s what the team could look like in the future.”

Both teams are set to use 19 players, with unlimited substitutions.

Leeds Rhinos: Golding, Briscoe, Keinhorst, Ablett, Handley, Sutcliffe, Aston, Singleton, Lilley, Garbutt, Walters, Delaney, Cuthbertson. Subs Hallas, Mullally, Jordan-Roberts, Ormondroyd, Baldwinson, Smith.

Wakefield Trinity: from Allgood, Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, Crowther, England, Finn, Grix, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Johnstone, Kirmond, Lyne, Sio, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Monday, 11.30am.