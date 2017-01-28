Leeds Rhinos: Coach Morley keen to see new Rhinos boys in action

LEEDS RHINOS academy coach Adrian Morley is hoping for big things from new signings Dan Waite-Pullan and Ellis Nuttall, writes PETER SMITH.

The 18-year-olds, signed this week from Bradford Bulls and Halifax Elite Rugby Academy respectively, will feature in tomorrow’s final pre-season match at Doncaster and Morley said: “I’ve been impressed with them.

“They are big boys and hopefully they can show what they’ve been doing in training in the game.”

Doncaster, coached by ex-Batley Bulldogs boss Gary Thornton, beat Championship team Sheffield Eagles last week.

Their squad includes former Rhinos forward Jamie Thackeray and ex-Wigan and Hull prop Iafeta Paleaaesina alongside Jamaican international Aaron Jones-Bishop, a product of Leeds amateur club Milford Marlins.

Rhinos’ youngsters beat Doncaster’s Kingstone Press League One rivals Hunslet 21-14 two weeks ago and Morley, a former Leeds player is expecting another “good test”.

He said: “I thought the boys gave a great account of themselves against Hunslet, particularly the under-19s and I’m looking forward to them showing me more of what they can do.

“There’s a few senior players in our squad, but it’s basically a team made up of under-19s.

“In the corresponding fixture last year they went with only two or three senior guys and ended up with a narrow victory, so hopefully we can replicate that.”

Morley has a 100 per cent winning record as a coach following Leeds’ success in the Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Cup tie.

He said: “I didn’t think I would dislike it by any means, but I am loving it more than I thought I would.

“I’ve got the bug, it’s great being back at Leeds and I am learning more and more every day off the senior coaches and I can’t wait for the season to start.

“Training has been great, but when you’ve got a goal to aim towards that makes it a lot more enjoyable.”

Leeds Rhinos (at Doncaster): from Baldwinson, Barraclough, Brady, Chapman-Smith, Darley, Hallas, Hartley, Jordan-Roberts, Lilley, McConnell, Mustapha, Newman, Nuttall, Oledzki, Schofield, A Sutcliffe, Trout, Waite-Pullen, Walker, Walters, Whiteley.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.