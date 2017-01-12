Leeds Rhinos: Clubless Achurch back in Australia confirms business partner

FORMER LEEDS Rhinos forward Mitch Achurch has returned to Australia after failing to find a club in England for 2017.

Achurch spent four seasons at Leeds, but left when his contract finished at the end of last year. Ian Kirke – Achurch’s former team-mate and business partner at the Implexus Gym in Leeds – said: “Mitch is back in Australia.

“He’s not got a club. He was hoping to, but nothing has come up for him.”

Kirke, who is now on Rhinos’ conditioning staff, has stepped in to help a group of Bradford Bulls players who were left with nowhere to train when the former Super League champions ceased trading last week.

The Rugby Football League (RFL) are considering four bids to start a new Bradford club before the Kingstone Press Championship season begins in three weeks’ time.

The players – whose scheduled game at Batley Bulldogs on Sunday has been called off – have been training at Implexus, in Armley.

Kirke said: “I don’t think anybody in the rugby league community wants to see the Bulls fold. We all want a Bradford club, so why not help them?

“Their conditioner contacted me to ask if they would be able to use our facilities as they’ve got nowhere to train.

“I was happy to help out and I hope the club continues.”