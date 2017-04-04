Leeds Rhinos club legend Danny McGuire yet to decide on his future

LEEDS RHINOS captain Danny McGuire has not yet decided whether to play on next year.

McGuire, who made his debut in 2001, is set to reach 400 appearances for the club when Rhinos visit Warrington Wolves on Friday.

The 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but revealed: “I haven’t even really spoken to Gary [Hetherington, Rhinos’ chief executive] yet. I’m just going to see what happens.”

He said: “Obviously the club are going to have to make plans and I’m sure behind the scenes the club are making them, but at the minute I am just focused on trying to play well and trying to do well for the club – like I always have done – and for the lads.

“I am sure over the next couple of months the club and myself will have to come to a decision, because we both need to make the call.

“But at the minute I am enjoying it and I still feel like I’ve got plenty left in the legs, so we’ll just see how it goes.”

McGuire is Super League’s all-time leading try scorer and only 12 players have made more appearances for Leeds.

“I am just enjoying every day as it comes and I’ll see what happens,” he added.

“I still feel like I’ve got an important role within the team.

“It has probably changed a little bit now, I probably sit back a little bit more and do more of an organisational role within the team and let the other lads do what they do.

“But I feel like I’ve still got a pivotal role in the team and I am still enjoying it so we’ll see how it goes these next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, Rhinos’ England forward Brett Ferres will appear before the RFL disciplinary committee today after being charged with making grade E dangerous contact on Wigan’s Oliver Gildart.

The second-rower, who has played only three games for Leeds this year after recovering from a long-term groin injury, was sin-binned by referee Ben Thaler following the incident late in the first half of Rhinos’ 26-18 win at Headingley last Friday.

Ferres was charged by the sport’s match review panel and faces a ban of from four to eight matches if he admits the offence or is found guilty.

Wigan coach Shaun Wane yesterday said Gildart suffered a “serious back injury” and will be out of action for two to three months.

In a Tweet after the game, Ferres said he “would never intentionally want to hurt a player” and revealed he had apologised to Gildart.

Rhinos prop Brad Singleton has served half of a six-match suspension imposed for striking Catalans Dragons’ Greg Bird with an elbow in a game last month.

That was also a grade E charge and was the most serious punishment handed to a Leeds player since David Cruickshank was banned for eight games in 1990.