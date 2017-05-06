Leeds Rhinos: Catalans key man Bird wary of the threat posed by Rhinos

AUSSIE FORWARD Greg Bird says Leeds Rhinos are capable of making Catalans Dragons “look silly” today, if the hosts aren’t on top of their game.

Bird suffered a broken thumb in Catalans’ 46-10 loss at Headingley two months ago, which kept him out of action until last Sunday.

“Leeds gave us a hiding a few weeks ago, which was our first loss of the year,” he recalled.

“They are always tough, even if they are in a bit of a form slump.

“They have got the personnel there who can really make you look silly.”

Catalans are on the back of successive defeats, including a 30-10 loss at Wakefield Trinity six days ago. Bird said: “That was tough, but there’s some positives we can take from it.

“A lot of 50-50 decisions went against us and we didn’t have the mental strength to get through it.

“There was a lot of ill-discipline which showed with three blokes on the sidelines with yellow cards.

“You can’t do that, it makes it too hard.

“We have had six days to recover and freshen up and hopefully we can put in a good performance in front of our own crowd.”

Dragons coach Laurent Frayssinous is expecting a backlash after Leeds’ 31-12 home defeat by Huddersfield Giants. He said: “It is a big game for us, but at the moment every game is.

“It is going to be a tough game. I am sure they will want to respond from their loss at home against Huddersfield last week.”