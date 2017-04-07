Leeds Rhinos: Boss Mac hails team’s spirit despite setback at Wolves

LEEDS RHINOS were licking their wounds after Warrington Wolves ended their four-game winning run.

The 25-14 result was Warrington’s first win of the season and lifted them off the foot of the Betfred Super League table.

Rhinos, who dropped a place to third, played almost the entire game with only 16 available players after Liam Sutcliffe suffered concussion in the first minute.

Warrington’s Ben Westwood was sin-binned by referee James Child, but Sutcliffe was unable to return to the field.

The incident will be studied by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel on Monday and Westwood could face a disciplinary hearing the following evening if they decide he has a case to answer.

Coach Brian McDermott did not make an issue of the incident.

He said: “I haven’t seen it enough.

“He certainly doesn’t miss, but I wouldn’t comment. Liam was knocked out. He has come round, but he failed a head test to go back on.”

Sutcliffe will need to pass the RFL’s concussion protocols before being made available for next Friday’s visit to Hull.

McDermott was far from downbeat, despite the result.

He said: “If you were to go through our performance in detail you’d find a few things where we weren’t as good as we should be – particularly with the ball in the first half. I would find it hard to be critical of my team though. They really dug in and showed a lot of spirit.”

Of the incident involving Westwood and Sutcliffe, Warrington coach Tony Smith said: “It was late, but there was nothing in it in terms of anything else. It was warranted, the 10 minutes.

“There might be a couple of other things looked at, chicken wings and that sort of thing.”