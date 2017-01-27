Leeds Rhinos: All hands on deck with two games on the cards

IT WILL be all hands on deck for Leeds Rhinos this coming weekend, with every fit member of their squad set for pre-season action.

Jack Ormondroyd and Cory Aston are both included in Leeds’ line-up for tonight’s trip to Featherstone, five days after featuring on dual-registration for Rovers in a 28-20 win over Wakefield Trinity.

Rhinos are without skipper Danny McGuire due to a quad muscle problem suffered when he scored a second-half try against Hull Kingston Rovers a week ago.

Liam Sutcliffe will step up off the bench to partner Rob Burrow, who takes over as captain, in the halves.

Joel Moon and Brad Singleton also drop out with knocks picked up in Ryan Hall’s testimonial game and Adam Cuthbertson is ill.

Jimmy Keinhorst will stand in for Moon in the centres and Anthony Mullally, who was also among the substitutes last Friday, comes into the starting front-row in place of Cuthbertson.

Ormondroyd takes over from Singleton at loose-forward.

Stevie Ward is named on the bench for his first appearance of pre-season, after recovering from a knee problem.

Brett Ferres (abductor muscle) and Keith Galloway (Achilles) remain on the casualty list and teenage forward Cameron Smith is also ruled out.

Josh Walters, Jordan Baldwinson, Jordan Lilley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Josh Jordan-Roberts and Sam Hallas, who are all among tonight’s substitutes, are due to back up in Sunday’s final pre-season game at Doncaster.

Frankie Mariano returns for Rovers after being rested last weekend. Former Leeds winger James Duckworth drops out, along with James Kitchen.

Featherstone Rovers: from Bostock, Thackeray, Tagg, Ulugia, Griffin, Mariano, Hardman, Walton, Davies, Hardcastle, Carlile, Briggs, Johnson, L Briscoe, Cooper, Wildie, Knowles, Moore, Day, Turner.

Leeds Rhinos: Golding, T Briscoe, Watkins, Keinhorst, Hall, Sutcliffe, Burrow, Garbutt, Parcell, Mullally, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ormondroyd. Subs: Ward, Delaney, Walters, Handley, Baldwinson, Lilley, Aston, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts, Hallas.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Tonight, 7.45pm.