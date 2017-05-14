Leeds Rhinos 72 Barrow Raiders 10: The YEP’s Peter Smith rates the two sides

Leeds Rhinos thrashed Championship 1 part-timers Barrow Raiders in the sixth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup at Headingley yesterday.
Here the YEP’s rugby league writer Peter Smith rates the two sides.
Leeds Rhinos:
1 Ashton Golding 7(/10)
2 Tom Briscoe 7
22 Ash Handley 8
14 Liam Sutcliffe 8
5 Ryan Hall 7
6 Danny McGuire 7
4 Joel Moon 9
8 Keith Galloway 7
9 Matt Parcell 7
24 Jordan Baldwinson 7
19 Brett Ferres 7
13 Stevie Ward 7
16 Brad Singleton 7
Subs:
7 Rob Burrow 7
10 Adam Cuthbertson 8
11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 7
20 Anthony Mullally 7
Barrow Raiders
1 Ryan Fieldhouse 7
24 Luke Cresswell 7
18 Danny Morrow 7
20 Andy Litherland 6
23 Chris Fleming 6
7 Lewis Charnock 6
15 Karl Ashall 7
8 Joe Bullock 8
9 Nathan Mossop 7
17 Tom Walker 8
11 Dan Toal 6
12 Jarrad Stack 7
13 Martin Aspinwall 7
Subs:
14 Dam Abram 7
16 Andrew Dawson 6
21 James Duerden 6
28 Brad Brennan 6
Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan) 6
Attendance: 5,426