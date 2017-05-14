Search

Leeds Rhinos 72 Barrow Raiders 10: The YEP’s Peter Smith rates the two sides

Leeds Rhinos thrashed Championship 1 part-timers Barrow Raiders in the sixth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup at Headingley yesterday.

Here the YEP’s rugby league writer Peter Smith rates the two sides.

Leeds Rhinos:

1 Ashton Golding 7(/10)

2 Tom Briscoe 7

22 Ash Handley 8

14 Liam Sutcliffe 8

5 Ryan Hall 7

6 Danny McGuire 7

4 Joel Moon 9

8 Keith Galloway 7

9 Matt Parcell 7

24 Jordan Baldwinson 7

19 Brett Ferres 7

13 Stevie Ward 7

16 Brad Singleton 7

Subs:

7 Rob Burrow 7

10 Adam Cuthbertson 8

11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 7

20 Anthony Mullally 7

Barrow Raiders

1 Ryan Fieldhouse 7

24 Luke Cresswell 7

18 Danny Morrow 7

20 Andy Litherland 6

23 Chris Fleming 6

7 Lewis Charnock 6

15 Karl Ashall 7

8 Joe Bullock 8

9 Nathan Mossop 7

17 Tom Walker 8

11 Dan Toal 6

12 Jarrad Stack 7

13 Martin Aspinwall 7

Subs:

14 Dam Abram 7

16 Andrew Dawson 6

21 James Duerden 6

28 Brad Brennan 6

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan) 6

Attendance: 5,426

Keith Galloway scores against Barrow.

