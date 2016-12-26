Leeds Rhinos 6 Wakefield Trinity 30: Johnstone claims hat-trick as Trinity dominate derby rivals

Leeds Rhinos were left looking like Christmas puddings as they were thumped 30-6 by Wakefield Trinity in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.

Winger Tom Johnstone scored a hat-trick of tries for a dominant Wakefield team in front of a 10,337 crowd at Headingley Carnegie.

Wakefield scored six tries, four of them in the second half and were superior in every department.

The visitors led 10-0 at the break, all the scoring coming in the first quarter.

Debutant Scott Grix’s pass sent Tom Johnstone over for an early try which Liam Finn converted and then Reece Lyne touched down from a kick by another signing, Kyle Wood.

Liam Finn kicked the first two of his three goals and Ben Jones-Bishop and Johnstone went close to extending the visitors’ lead.

A series of errors by Wakefield in their own half allowed Leeds to apply heavy pressure in the second-quarter, Jack Ormondroyd and Sam Hallas being held up over the line on successive plays and Liam Sutcliffe being pulled down just short.

But Mikey Sio scored from close range soon after the break and Joe Arundel and Johnstone touched down before Ormondroyd scored a consolation try, improved by Jordan Lilley.

Wakefield had the last laugh when Johnstone completed his hat-trick three minutes from time.