Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos: Ward and Galloway return to Leeds squad but Ablett and Keinhorst miss out

Leeds Rhinos welcome back Stevie Ward and Keith Galloway to their 19-man squad to travel to Hull FC on Good Friday but Carl Ablett and Jimmy Keinhorst have both been ruled out through injury.

Ward has missed the last six games while Galloway will be making his first appearance of 2017 after suffering an Achilles injury in the penultimate game of last season.

Keith Galloway.

Mikolaj Oledzki and Jordan Baldwinson, who both featured on dual registration with Featherstone Rovers last weekend are included as is Jordan Lilley having completed his month’s loan with Bradford Bulls.

Keinhorst will have an operation on a hand ligament injury and is expected to be out for 10 to 12 weeks while Carl Ablett has a knee injury that may require surgery and will sideline him for at least eight weeks. Leeds will give a fitness test to Ashton Golding after the shoulder injury he suffered at Warrington.

Leeds Rhinos squad: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire (c), Burrow, Galloway, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ward, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Garbutt, Mullally, Baldwinson, Lilley, Oledzki.

Meanwhile half-back Albert Kelly is back in contention for Hull FC for the clash with Leeds.

Kelly, who has scored eight tries in 2017, has returned to the 19-man squad after being on compassionate leave last week.

Fit-again Carlos Tuimavave has been recalled to head coach Lee Radford’s squad.

Scott Taylor and former Rhinos star Gareth Ellis have also been named in the squad having missed last week’s home game with Salford Red Devils.