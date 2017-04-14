Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos: Taylor teed up for derby-like intensity when Hull tackle the Rhinos

HULL’S ENGLAND forward Scott Taylor admits it is odd to be playing Leeds Rhinos today, not Hull KR.

Rovers’ relegation ended the prospect of a Good Friday derby, but Taylor said a clash with Leeds is just as big.

“It will be strange,” Taylor said.

“It’s a big loss, the derby is a game I absolutely love playing in, but Leeds are a great team and they did the double on us last year.

“We definitely owe them one and we need to step up against them as they’ve won here for the last few years now.

“It’s a big game for us either way and they’re playing well so it is going to be a tough game.”

Taylor is hoping to return after a knee injury kept him out of last Friday’s 54-18 drubbing by Salford Red Devils.

“It feels good and I do want to play,” he added.

“I’m definitely desperate to get straight back in. I don’t miss many games.

“I think I only missed one for Hull FC last year and that was St Helens in the game after the Cup final which was a rest not injury.

“The way the injury panned out, if it’d been a Grand Final last week I’d probably have played, but it wasn’t and I didn’t want to make it worse.

“I’d pulled my quad in the game before and it was one I could risk making worse if I played on it. If I got a tear I could have been off for four weeks so it was not worth it.

“Seeing the boys lose like that, I hate watching from the stands and it was a nightmare seeing that.”