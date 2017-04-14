Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

THERE IS good and bad injury news for Leeds Rhinos ahead of today’s trip to Hull.

Prop Keith Galloway has been named in the initial 19-man squad for the first time this year after recovering from an Achilles tear and back-rower Stevie Ward could return following six games out due to a hamstring problem.

Keith Galloway.

But centre Jimmy Keinhorst (hand) and second-row Carl Ablett (knee) are both ruled out and full-back Ashton Golding (shoulder) is a fitness doubt.

Props Jordan Baldwinson and Mikolaj Oledzki are in contention after playing on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers and half-back Jordan Lilley has completed a month’s loan at Bradford Bulls and is recalled.

Forward Josh Walters drops out from the team beaten at Warrington Wolves last week.

Talisman Albert Kelly is back in Hull’s squad after missing the 54-18 defeat by Salford Red Devils last week when he was in Australia on compassionate leave.

Stevie Ward.

Gareth Ellis, Carlos Tuimavave and Scott Taylor are also set to return, but Danny Houghton remains on the casualty list and Chris Green and Jez Litten drop out.