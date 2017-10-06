Grand Final: It’s time to make Leeds Rhinos’ experience count – Joel Moon

BEING CROWNED champions is a huge incentive in itself, but Leeds Rhinos have two added reasons to want to beat Castleford Tigers in tomorrow’s Betfred Super League Grand Final.
Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow – who have made a combined total of 910 appearances for Rhinos, scoring 457 tries between them – will both be playing their last game for the club.
To finish on a high note and get some silverware for them would be massive. They are awesome players and to go out with a win would be great for them.Joel Moon
The duo have each won seven Grand Finals and the Challenge Cup twice and stand-off Joel Moon observed: “Magsy and Rob have been massive for the club –and for the sport of rugby league.
“To finish on a high note and get some silverware for them would be massive.
“They are awesome players and to go out with a win would be great for them.”
To send McGuire and Burrow – who is retiring to join Rhinos’ backroom staff – out on a winning note Leeds will have to end an eight-game losing streak against their West Yorkshire rivals.
“They have had a great year,” Moon said of tomorrow’s opponents.
“We haven’t played our best game against them this year, but hopefully we can do that.”
Rhinos have a vast advantage in Grand Final experience, but Moon warned: “They have performed in big games.
“I am sure they will put everything into it and I think it’ll be a very good, exciting game.”
Moon was a member of the Leeds team which beat Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford two years ago.
“We know what it’s like to win at Grand Final there,” he added.
