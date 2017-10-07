GALLERY: Leeds Rhinos stun Castleford Tigers and celebrate Super League Grand Final glory

Danny McGuire produced the perfect swansong in the Betfred Super League Grand Final, leading Leeds to victory on his final appearance for his home-town club.

Yorkshire Post photographer Bruce Rollinson captured the game. See his photos by playing the video above.

McGuire scored two tries, helped to create others for from winger Tom Briscoe and landed two drop goals in a man-of-the-match performance as Leeds beat favourites Castleford 24-6 in front of a sell-out crowd of 72,827 at Old Trafford to secure a record-extending eighth win from 10 Grand Finals.

Castleford dominated the regular season, finishing 10 points clear of the Rhinos, but produced arguably their worst performance in the absence of the suspended Zak Hardaker and finished their best ever season with only the League Leaders' Shield to show for their efforts.

It was Leeds' first Grand Final triumph without former captain Kevin Sinfield, who along with Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai, bowed out on a high two years ago - and Saturday's stunning triumph also enabled McGuire and his long-time half-back Rob Burrow to end their Rhinos careers in fitting fashion.

Burrow hung up his boots after the game but McGuire will carry on with promoted Hull KR in 2018 and his stellar performance at Old Trafford demonstrated that, even at 34, he still has much to offer.

