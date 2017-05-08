Five talking points from Leeds Rhinos’ victory in Perpignan

LEEDS RHINOS staged a stunning late rally beat Catalans Dragons 30-24 in Perpignan. Here are five talking points from the game.

1: Former Man of Steel nominee Adam Cuthbertson is getting back to his best after a disappointing campaign in 2016.

Leeds Rhinos' players salute their fans in Perpignan.

He is better known for his offloads than explosive running, but charged over for the try which got Leeds back in the game and set up field position for the winner.

A debate is raging over heritage players, but if England are going to pick men who weren’t born here but qualify through parentage, Cuthbertson – whose father is from Warrington – should be near the top of the list.

2: It was a huge win for Rhinos, keeping them in touch with leaders Castleford Tigers who they play in their next Betfred Super League game.

Leeds have responded well to their four defeats this year, bouncing back with a win each time. The overall performance on Saturday was below-par, but the last 15 minutes were outstanding.

3: Liam Sutcliffe, aged just 22, made his 100th Leeds appearance against Catalans. His goal kicking credentials have been questioned, but he landed five out of five, all under pressure and his conversion of Rob Burrow’s try off the touchline was Sinfield-like.

4: Danny McGuire had a below-par first half, but was outstanding in the second and his match-winning try was reminiscent of 2015. He is a different player to the one who burst on the scene 16 years ago, but remains key to their hopes of winning something this season.

5: McGuire is surely a future member of Rhinos’ hall of fame, the first four members of which will be announced on Thursday at a dinner marking the 60th anniversary of Leeds’ Challenge Cup win over Barrow and 40 years since they beat Widnes at Wembley.

The inductees have been chosen by the club’s heritage committee and Rhinos’ board of directors. The nominee must have played at least 150 first team games for Leeds, made an exceptional contribution to rugby in the city, achieved international honours during his playing career and been retired for a minimum of five years. Four players will be inducted every year.